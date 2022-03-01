Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

