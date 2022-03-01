Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,410,000 after purchasing an additional 682,442 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $15,666,000. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $7,856,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 267.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $100.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05.

