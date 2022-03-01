Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,502 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CDW were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

