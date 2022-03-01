Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 846 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.86. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

