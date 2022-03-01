Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 79.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 3,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $236.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.44 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

