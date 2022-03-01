Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.24 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,172.25 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,446.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2,377.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.