Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,012 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $50.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46.

