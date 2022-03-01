Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 25 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $401.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

