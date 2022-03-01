Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,476,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after purchasing an additional 527,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the period.
FLOT stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.
