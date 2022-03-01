Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

