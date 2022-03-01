Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 850.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 120,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average is $232.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

