Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 7,140 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

