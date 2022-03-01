China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the January 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CFEIY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 48,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. China Feihe has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Get China Feihe alerts:

About China Feihe (Get Rating)

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.