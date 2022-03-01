Chonk (CHONK) Price Hits $7.24 on Major Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $282,547.30 and $906.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $7.24 or 0.00016263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

