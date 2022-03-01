CIBC Trims Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Target Price to C$44.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EIF. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.80.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$40.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$37.24 and a one year high of C$47.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

