Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.28 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

