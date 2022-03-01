Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 83.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

CINE stock traded down GBX 3.11 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 37 ($0.50). The company had a trading volume of 11,331,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133,060. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.06 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of £508.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.