CION Invt (CION) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

CION Invt (NYSE: CION – Get Rating) is one of 684 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CION Invt to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CION Invt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 93.55% 8.25% 4.34% CION Invt Competitors 32.63% -23.19% 2.35%

1.6% of CION Invt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. CION Invt pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 51.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CION Invt and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 181 704 995 20 2.45

CION Invt currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.70%. Given CION Invt’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CION Invt and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $163.84 million -$11.02 million 7.81 CION Invt Competitors $1.19 billion $42.47 million 10.90

CION Invt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CION Invt peers beat CION Invt on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

CION Invt Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

