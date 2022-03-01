Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Up 550.0% in February

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLOK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 4,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,074. Cipherloc has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.
About Cipherloc
