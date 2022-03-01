Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Up 550.0% in February

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLOK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 4,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,074. Cipherloc has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

