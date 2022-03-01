Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 561,748 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,165,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,748 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

