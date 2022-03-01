Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,467 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

