Citigroup Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 30.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

