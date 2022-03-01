Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $5,503,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth about $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.