Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $5,503,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth about $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

BGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.