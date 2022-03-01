Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.