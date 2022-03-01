Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $112.39 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 138.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

