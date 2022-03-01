Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Civeo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.33. Civeo has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Civeo alerts:

CVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $165,004.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 107,134 shares of company stock worth $2,239,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.