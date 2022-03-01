CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.99

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 109400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14.
About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
