CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.99

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 109400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNX Resources by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 922,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.