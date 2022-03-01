Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $226,000.
A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
