Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.