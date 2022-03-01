Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Daniel A. Pryor Sells 2,024 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $85,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CFX traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Colfax by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,939,000 after buying an additional 379,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colfax by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after buying an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Colfax by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

