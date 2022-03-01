Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,845 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAA. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLAA opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

