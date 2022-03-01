Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,384 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

ET opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

