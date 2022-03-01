Colony Group LLC Has $259,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $202.26 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $207.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,204 shares of company stock valued at $207,075,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

