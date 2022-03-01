Colony Group LLC Has $268,000 Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 1,225,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 900,000 shares of company stock worth $15,281,272 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.