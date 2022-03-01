Colony Group LLC Invests $167,000 in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

