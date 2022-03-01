Colony Group LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

EMLC stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.