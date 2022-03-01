Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 666,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

