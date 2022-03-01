Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,517,441. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

