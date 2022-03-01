Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $125.56 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average of $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

