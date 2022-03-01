Comerica Bank Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1,156.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

