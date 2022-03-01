Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

