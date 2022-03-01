Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veritex were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

VBTX opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.