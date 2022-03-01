Comerica Bank Sells 44,150 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,150 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $3,540,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.
GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.
Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.
About General Mills (Get Rating)
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
