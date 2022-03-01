Comerica Bank Sells 44,150 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,150 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $3,540,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.