Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $299.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

