Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of CBD opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth about $3,779,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 577,271 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

