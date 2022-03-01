Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Issues Earnings Results

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

NYSE BVN traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,489,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,741,000 after purchasing an additional 208,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 237,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

