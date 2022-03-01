Comparing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get GAN alerts:

GAN has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.6% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 8.00 -$20.22 million ($0.64) -10.42 Moxian $950,000.00 27.78 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -22.62% -10.41% -9.25% Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GAN and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.37%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Moxian.

Summary

GAN beats Moxian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Moxian (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.