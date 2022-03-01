comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

comScore stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 384,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,001. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in comScore by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in comScore by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in comScore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in comScore by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in comScore by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

