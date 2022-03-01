Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

GSM opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

