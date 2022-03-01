CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

