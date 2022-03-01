Contrasting 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.3% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -2.34% 7.03% 3.01% 36Kr -60.87% -58.54% -38.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.80 -$4.46 million ($0.31) -85.16 36Kr $59.27 million 0.59 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.21

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for i3 Verticals and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 2 1 3.00 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $31.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. 36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 567.41%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats 36Kr on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software & Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

36Kr Company Profile (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.